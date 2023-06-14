Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.88 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

