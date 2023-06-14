Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

