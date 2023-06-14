Analysts Set NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT at $16.50

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have commented on NGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Trading Up 0.4 %

NGMS stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

