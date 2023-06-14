Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $46.18

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Futu has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $292.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Futu by 5,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 760,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.