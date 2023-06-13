Alerus Financial NA Sells 10,166 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
