Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 165,373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,373 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Further Reading
