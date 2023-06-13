JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130,296 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPM opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

