Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,499 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.