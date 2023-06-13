Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

