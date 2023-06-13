Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

