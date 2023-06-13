Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 3,707 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

