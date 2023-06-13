QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

