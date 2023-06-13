Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

