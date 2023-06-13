Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 8,971 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Visa by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 13,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 358,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

