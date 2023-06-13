Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

