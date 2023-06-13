Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.