Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $869,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

