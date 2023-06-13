Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $631,046. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

