Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.