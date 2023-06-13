Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

