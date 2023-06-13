Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.