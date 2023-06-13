Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $49,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

ACN stock opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.87. The company has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.