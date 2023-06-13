Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

