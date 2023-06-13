Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $478.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

