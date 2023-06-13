Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $478.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

