Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.95 and its 200 day moving average is $361.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $478.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

