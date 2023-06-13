Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Shares of HD opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.80. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

