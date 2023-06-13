Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

