Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.