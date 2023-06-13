Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 24,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $412.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

