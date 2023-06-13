Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
