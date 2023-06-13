Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 315,406 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,406 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $631,046. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

