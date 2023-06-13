Point72 Europe London LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.