Point72 Europe London LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
