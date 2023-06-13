Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

