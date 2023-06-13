Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,951 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 83,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,119 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

