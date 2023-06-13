Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,128,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,648,000 after buying an additional 116,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a market cap of $415.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.