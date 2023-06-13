Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,031 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.