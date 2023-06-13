Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $31.66 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $271.05 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

