Family Management Corp Sells 3,562 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

