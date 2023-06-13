Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,772 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

