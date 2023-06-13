Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.