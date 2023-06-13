Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

