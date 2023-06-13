Family Management Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,666 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,039,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 509,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 506,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

