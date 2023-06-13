Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,277,485 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.45% of Applied Materials worth $1,194,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,407,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,569 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 289,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

