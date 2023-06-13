Family Management Corp Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after buying an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,596,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $496.18.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

