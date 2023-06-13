Arkos Global Advisors Invests $208,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

