Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

