Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 39,905 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

