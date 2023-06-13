Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

