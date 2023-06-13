Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

